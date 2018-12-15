Lady Capitals Break Losing Skid

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Oahe Lady Capitals won for the first time this season as they downed the Rushmore Thunder 4-1 in high school league girls hockey Friday night in Rapid City. Amy Gilkerson provided all of he scoring for the Lady Caps with all 4 goals coming in the second period. Jessa McTighe and Ashton Lee each had 3 assists apiece for the Lady Capitals who won for the first time in 5 games. The Lady Capitals outshot Rushmore 27-23 in the game with Abagail Stewart Fromm stopping 22 shots on goal. The Lady Cap’s are off until January 5th when they travel to Huron.