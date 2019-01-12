Lady Capitals Beaten in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Flyers scored 6 goals in the first period, 6 in the third and sandwiched a pair of goals in the second as they downed the Oahe Lady Capitals 14-1 in high school league hockey action Friday in Sioux Falls. Amy Gilkerson scored the lone goal for the Lady Capitals on assist from Ashton Lee at the 8:08 mark of the first period. Sioux Falls outshot the Lady Capitals 45-13 in the contest. Oahe travels to face the Rangers on Saturday afternoon.