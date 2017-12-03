Lady Capitals Beaten Again

FT. PIERRE, S.D.- Brookings scored 3 unanswered goals in the third period to break a 2-2 tie after 2 periods and downed the Oahe Ldy Capitals 5-2 in South Dakota high school league play Sunday at the EXPO Center. Janaya Kuehl netted the game winner 4and a half minutes into the 3rd period followed by Jadyn Petersen’s second goal of the game for the insurance goal. The Lady Capitals got second period goals from Layna Tibbs and Alyssa Stahl. Brookings outshot the Lady 44-17in the game. The loss dropped the Lady Capitals to 0-2-0 in league play.