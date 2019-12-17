Lacina Wins Division II Remington Award as Nations Top Center

NEW YORK – Augustana football’s Jake Lacina is the nation’s best NCAA Division II center. On Monday the senior was named the Rimington Trophy Award winner, given to the top center in each division of football. Lacina started all 45 games of his career at center and helped the Vikings reach the Division II playoffs as a senior. The Vikings tallied nine wins in 2019, tying for the second-most in a season in program history. Lacina was at center for all nine wins, blocking for an offense that ranked 19th in the nation in tackles for loss allowed.