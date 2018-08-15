Labor Dept. and CUC Offer Student Work Opportunities

Efforts of DLR’s Career Launch SD program include partnering with school districts and local businesses to provide career and education tools to youth ages 16 – 24.

“Career Launch SD is a synergistic approach to help meet South Dakota’s demand for a skilled workforce,” said Pierre Job Service manager Mark Anderson. “Our employment specialist will have offices at both Job Service and CUC and work closely with the T.F. Riggs and Stanley County school districts and local businesses.”

Career Launch SD needs business partnerships to give students exposure to more work training opportunities to make informed decisions about future careers. Through the Career Launch SD program, students can participate in:

Registered Apprenticeships

Internships and work experiences

Job shadowing and informational interviews

Classroom presentations

Career and post-high fairs

“Businesses will be able to expose youth to their industries in fields students may not know exist,” said Chris Maxwell, executive director of CUC. “It will raise career awareness to help youth succeed and reach their potential while employers gain full-time, permanent employees.”

The employment specialist will help businesses create work experiences, work with students on soft skills, monitor students and promote job openings. A partner’s time investment can range from one hour providing an informational interview to several months providing an internship up to 2,000 hours offering a Registered Apprenticeship.

Businesses interested in this partnership may submit their interest at CareerLaunchSD.com or 605-773-3372. Applicants interested in the employment specialist position may apply at http://bhr.sd.gov/ searching Job ID # 10510.