Labor Department Provides $370,000 to Expand Apprenticeships

The Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR) is providing $370,000 in incentive funding to help businesses and organizations expand the number of Registered Apprenticeships Programs in South Dakota.

Businesses could apply for up to a maximum of $20,000 in funding to help offset the initial start-up costs when developing a new program.

“Registered Apprenticeships are a great way for businesses to build a quality workforce with the exact skills they need to fill their openings,” said state DLR Secretary Marcia Hultman. “We have a pool of untapped workers ready to learn new skills, and this will expand training opportunities, especially in rural communities.”

Incentive funding recipients, occupations and funding award include:

• 3M, Aberdeen, machine operator, $20,000

• A to Z Technology, Midland, animal care specialist, $20,000

• AKG, Mitchell, welder and CNC operator, $20,000

• Allevity, Aberdeen, family entertainment center manager, $20,000

• Banner Engineering, Aberdeen and Huron, electrical and electronic equipment assemblers, $20,000

• The Kitchen at Bear Butte Gardens, Sturgis, commercial kitchen manager, $20,000

• Black Hills Works, Rapid City, direct support professional, $20,000

• Claims Associates, Sioux Falls, claims adjuster, $20,000

• Dell Rapids Veterinary, Dell Rapids, veterinary lab animal technician, $20,000

• Foltz and Sons, Spearfish, electrician and HVAC technician, $20,000

• Hot Rod Institute, Rapid City, automotive restoration technician, $20,000

• Howe Inc., Sioux Falls, mechatronics aHVAC technicians, $10,000

• Huron Regional Medical Center, Huron, respiratory therapist, $10,000

• Lake Area Technical Institute and Terex, Watertown and Huron, field services technician and shop services technician, $10,000

• Lester Robbins, Rapid City, concrete construction form setter, $20,000

• Mabee Eye Clinic, Mitchell, paraoptometric technician, $20,000

• Masaba, Vermillion, manufacturing assembly electrician, $20,000

• Mind Blown Studio, Deadwood, hot glass gaffer, $20,000

• SD Funeral Directors Association, Madison, funeral director, $20,000

• TelNet PC, Rapid City, computer bench technician, $20,000

Programs designed to increase engagement for under-represented populations such as females, Native Americans, limited-English proficient individuals, youth ages 16 to 24 and individuals with disabilities were given priority.

DLR was recently awarded a $1.2 State Apprenticeship Expansion Grant from the U.S. Department of Labor. For more information on apprenticeships, visit StartTodaySD.com.