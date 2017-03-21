Kurth Coaches in Final Basketball Game

PIERRE, S.D. – A long time coach in the Pierre system coached his final basketball game on Saturday at the State Class AA Girls Basketball Tournament. Harvey “Skip” Kurth announced his retirement from teaching and coaching from Riggs High School at the end of this school year. Coach Kurth has been on the sideline as an assistant coach and head coach in basketball for 43 years while also serving as an assistant track and field coach in the Governor and Lady Governor program. He had a one year stint as head coach at Arlington High School in the late 1970′s for two years, but other than than that, he has coached in the Pierre system. He spent 13 years as head coach of the Governor basketball team from 1991-92 to 2003 and 04 where his teams went to the State tournament on 4 occasions and finished runner up in 2001. He also served as an assistant coach for the Lady Governors from 1979 to 91 and then again from 2004-05 to this past season. Lady Governor teams won two State titles in 1982 and 91 and were runners up in 1984 and 89. Kurth has been an assistant track and field coach for most of his coaching career as well in Pierre coaching distance and middle distance runners. Coach Kurth says Pierre is a wonderful community to live in and raise a family and he says he plans on staying in Pierre after this school year ends.