Kristi Noem names 3 to governor’s office leadership team

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Gov.-elect Kristi Noem has named a chief of staff and filled key leadership roles for finance and communications in her upcoming administration.

Noem announced Monday that her deputy campaign manager, Herb Jones, will be chief of staff. Jones has experience in several governors’ administrations and previously served as chief of staff to then-Rep. John Thune.

Noem also named her former U.S. House communications director, Joshua Shields, as chief of communications and current Bureau of Finance and Management Commissioner Liza Clark to be chief of finance.

Noem says they will have an “immediate impact” as the administration starts moving on its agenda to grow the economy, maintain low taxes and improve government transparency.

Noem and Lt. Gov.-elect Larry Rhoden will be sworn into office in January.