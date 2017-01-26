Koupal Angus Feb. 20th

Koupal Angus: 40th Annual Bull Sale – Monday, February 20th at 12:30CT at the ranch 3 miles South, 1/2 mile East of Dante, SD Selling: 175 Yearling Bulls

30 Fall Bulls Live Sale on www.DVAuction.com Video of bulls available at www.koupalangus.com For catalog / information call LaVern 605-384-5315

