Koupal Angus Feb. 20th

January 26, 2017

 

Koupal Angus:  40th Annual Bull Sale –
Monday, February 20th at 12:30CT at the ranch 3 miles South, 1/2 mile East of Dante, SD 
Selling:
  • 175 Yearling Bulls 
  • 30 Fall Bulls 
Live Sale on www.DVAuction.com 
Video of bulls available at www.koupalangus.com
For catalog / information call LaVern 605-384-5315
 

