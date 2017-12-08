Korkow Rodeos Recognized at PRCA

PIERRE, SD- A South Dakota rodeo stock contractor has been hononored at the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) finals this week for having a consistent, high caliber herd of bucking stock.

Korkow Rodeos was presented the Remuda Award by the PRCA. The award is given to the PRCA Stock Contractor that produces and provides the deepest and most level herd/remuda of high caliber bucking stock for the cowboys to draw from at a rodeo. Numerous good horses and bulls to draw from means a better chance for the rough stock riders to earn prize money.

Korkow Rodeos is in their 70th year of rodeo stock contracting, raising and providing bucking stock for and producing rodeos. Erv Korkow started his company in 1947 and it has continued with son, Jim Korkow, grandson, TJ Korkow and many family members and friends.

Photo credit: Misty Korkow Clair