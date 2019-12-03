Kolb Earns Golf Digest Honor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Todd Kolb, director of the Sanford POWER Golf Academy, has been voted one of Golf Digest’s Best in State teachers. Kolb is the only golf teacher in South Dakota to receive this distinction. The honor comes from a survey of more than 1,500 golf instructors across the United States. The collective experience, expertise and student success of the teachers on the state list is golf’s most comprehensive nationwide ranking according to Golf Digest. He was named the 2008 Minnesota PGA Teacher of the Year and the 2010 and 2015 PGA Dakota Chapter Teacher of the Year. With more than 25 years of teaching experience, working with beginners to touring professionals, Kolb has developed a coaching style that has produced some of the best competitive players, including LPGA golfers Kim Kaufman and Angela Stanford. Kolb currently coaches players on the LPGA Tour, men’s and women’s mini-tours and aspiring touring professionals.