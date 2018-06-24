Kokesh Wrestling Camp Schedule Change

PIERRE, S.D – The Wrestling Camp this week in Pierre with 3 time All American wrestling standout Robert Kokesh from Wagner and the University of Nebraska has had a schedule change. Due to personal family reasons, Kokesh will not be in Pierre on Wednesday. He will be in Pierre on Thursday and Friday to conduct the camp. Session times of 1 to 3 pm for the younger wrestlers and 3 to 5 pm for the more advanced youth wrestlers will be the same but the camp will now be held Thursday and Friday of this week in the Governors Wrestling Room at Riggs High School. There also will be no summer wrestling series over the noon hour on Wednesday.