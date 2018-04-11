Koenig and Morena in Custody in Huron in Connection With Codington County Murder

(KXLG)- Two additional men are in custody in connection with a murder Monday night in Watertown.

Codington County Sheriff Brad Howell says 19-year-old Johnny Martin Koenig, Jr.–who had lived in Pierre– and 19-year-old Andres Ramon Morena were both located and taken into custody in Huron, SD. Both Koenig and Morena are being held at the Beadle County Jail on warrants for Accessory to Crime and Aggravated Assault stemming from the stabbing death of 28-year-old Kristopher Spotts of Watertown.

Koenig is also being held on Codington County warrants for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Distribution of drugs in a School Zone and Possession of Marijuana. Howell says those charges aren’t related to the death of Spotts.

38-year-old Jeremy Steinberg is in jail in Watertown facing Second Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault charges in connection with Spott’s death is. His bond was set at $750-thousand. Spotts was killed Monday night at a Watertown residence.