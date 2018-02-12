Kocer Wins 100th Career Match as SDSU Downs West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – Senior 174-pounder David Kocer won his 100th career match and the South Dakota State University wrestling team set a school record with its 13th consecutive dual victory, defeating West Virginia 24-9 Sunday afternoon at WVU Coliseum. Besides Kocer’s record breaking day, the Jackrabbits got wins from Seth Gross, Henry Pohlmeyer, Luke Zilverberg, Martin Mueller, Nate Rotert and Alex Macki. The 12th-ranked Jackrabbits improved to 13-2 overall and remained unbeaten in Big 12 Conference duals with a 7-0 mark. West Virginia fell to 5-6 overall and 4-4 against Big 12 opponents. #12 SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 24, WEST VIRGINIA 9

125: #15 Zeke Moisey (WVU) dec. Connor Brown (WVU), 8-3

133: #1 Seth Gross (SDSU) dec. Matthew Schmitt (WVU), 7-2

141: Henry Pohlmeyer (SDSU) major dec. Christian Monserrat (WVU), 11-3

149: Kyler Rea (WVU) dec. Isaac Andrade (SDSU), 6-3

157: #14 Luke Zilverberg (SDSU) major dec. Hunter Jones (WVU), 14-0

165: Nick Kiussis (WVU) dec. Logan Peterson (SDSU), 5-4

174: #12 David Kocer (SDSU) major dec. Parker VonEgidy (WVU), 10-2

184: Martin Mueller (SDSU) dec. Brenden McRill (WVU), 12-8

197: #11 Nate Rotert (SDSU) dec. Jake Smith (WVU), 7-6

285: Alex Macki (SDSU) dec. Brandon Ngati (WVU), 5-3

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.