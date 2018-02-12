  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • Kocer Wins 100th Career Match as SDSU Downs West Virginia

Kocer Wins 100th Career Match as SDSU Downs West Virginia

February 12, 2018
By: Rod Fisher (gojacks.com)

 

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – Senior 174-pounder David Kocer won his 100th career match and the South Dakota State University wrestling team set a school record with its 13th consecutive dual victory, defeating West Virginia 24-9 Sunday afternoon at WVU Coliseum. Besides Kocer’s record breaking day, the Jackrabbits got wins from Seth Gross, Henry Pohlmeyer, Luke Zilverberg, Martin Mueller, Nate Rotert and Alex Macki. The 12th-ranked Jackrabbits improved to 13-2 overall and remained unbeaten in Big 12 Conference duals with a 7-0 mark. West Virginia fell to 5-6 overall and 4-4 against Big 12 opponents.

#12 SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 24, WEST VIRGINIA 9
125: #15 Zeke Moisey (WVU) dec. Connor Brown (WVU), 8-3
133: #1 Seth Gross (SDSU) dec. Matthew Schmitt (WVU), 7-2
141: Henry Pohlmeyer (SDSU) major dec. Christian Monserrat (WVU), 11-3
149: Kyler Rea (WVU) dec. Isaac Andrade (SDSU), 6-3
157: #14 Luke Zilverberg (SDSU) major dec. Hunter Jones (WVU), 14-0
165: Nick Kiussis (WVU) dec. Logan Peterson (SDSU), 5-4
174: #12 David Kocer (SDSU) major dec. Parker VonEgidy (WVU), 10-2
184: Martin Mueller (SDSU) dec. Brenden McRill (WVU), 12-8
197: #11 Nate Rotert (SDSU) dec. Jake Smith (WVU), 7-6
285: Alex Macki (SDSU) dec. Brandon Ngati (WVU), 5-3


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia