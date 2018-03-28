Knox, Huizenga and Mehlhaff to Compete for Pierre City Commission Seats

On the June 5 election ballot, voters in Pierre will select from among three candidates for two open seats on the city commission.
Pierre city finance officer Twila Hight updated the commission at last night’s (Tues.) meeting saying there are three vacancies.
Hight says the order the name will appear on the ballot will be determined this afternoon.
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.