Knight Sentenced for Assaulting a Federal Officer

A federal judge has sentenced a 55-year-old Eagle Butte man found guilty of assaulting a federal officer.

Pete Knight was sentenced to six months in custody, an additional six months of home confinement and 18 months of supervised release. A jury found Knight guilty of Assaulting, Resisting, Opposing and Impeding a Federal Officer in February.

The charge stemmed from an incident in May 2017, in Ziebach County, when Sheriff Gary Cudmore clocked the vehicle driving 95 mph and performed a traffic stop. Upon making contact with the driver, who is a tribal member, it was apparent that the person had been drinking and the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Police Department was contacted. The individual was placed in the back of Sheriff Cudmore’s patrol car until tribal officers arrived.

Prior to the tribal officers arriving, Knight and another individual stopped at the location of the traffic stop, as the vehicle stopped by Sheriff Cudmore belonged to Knight. Knight requested to talk to the occupant of the patrol car and the sheriff allowed it. When the door to the patrol vehicle was opened, Knight began to physically assault the occupant, who was handcuffed. Sheriff Cudmore was able to pull Knight back, but Knight continued to get through the sheriff to get at the occupant. In the process, Knight shoved Sheriff Cudmore. Knight eventually left the scene. Knight later returned riding a horse, and another altercation occurred. Knight was found not guilty regarding that incident.

Knight was remanded to the custody of the US Marshals Service.