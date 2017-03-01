Kiwanis Concert 2017 East of Westreville This Saturday in Pierre at TF Riggs

PIERRE/FORT PIERRE SD – Dave Bonde and Jeff Mammenga were in studio to talk to KGFX Morning Show Host Scott Lane about the Kiwanis Concert ’17 this Saturday March 4th 7-9pm at T.F. Riggs Theatre; East of Westreville with featured fiddler Kenny Putnam performing.

Tickets $15 available at: Prairie Pages Booksellers, American Bank & Trust, Dakota Prairie Bank and from any Kiwanis Member.

The Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club meets Mondays at noon at Perkins, check them out on Facebook.