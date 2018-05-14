Kiwanis awards nearly $9,900 in scholarships to local high school seniors

The Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club recently awarded $9,850 in scholarships to 18 graduating seniors from Pierre Riggs and Stanley County high schools.

Winning $1,000 Melvin Wall Memorial scholarships were Claire Mohr of Pierre and Abigail Arhart of Stanley County. Awarded $1,000 Don London Memorial Perkins scholarships were Jacob Beastrom of Pierre and Jennifer Sweetman of Stanley County.

Winning $500 Kiwanis University scholarships were Kaylee Jo Becker, Eda Celina Corrales-Hernandez, Emily Kist, Arden Koenecke, Carsten Mueller, Grace Nedved, Austin Senger and Casey Williams of Pierre, and Cale Meiners of Stanley County. Becker was also awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the Kiwanis District Education Foundation, of which the local club donated $50. Kiwanis Vocational/Technical scholarships worth $500 went to Kramer Eaton and Logan Spelbring of Pierre, and Kiwanis Fellowship of Christian Athletes $150 awards went to Evan Rumrill of Pierre and Shay VanDenHemel of Stanley County.

Kiwanis meets Mondays over the lunch hour at Perkins. Kiwanians perform a variety of community services and raise money mostly to support youth projects in Pierre and Fort Pierre. New members are always welcome; for more information contact jlmamms@pie.midco.net.