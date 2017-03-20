Kiwanis Announces Scholarship Applications

PIERRE/FORT PIERRE SD – The Pierre/Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club has scholarships available to graduating seniors at Pierre T. F. Riggs and Stanley County high schools. In May 2016, Kiwanis awarded scholarships totaling over $12,000, and this year the club hopes to meet or exceed that amount.

Awards for this year range from $150 to $1,000. Application forms can be found in the respective counseling offices. Completed applications and required paperwork are due in the counseling offices by Friday, March 31.

In addition to college scholarships, the Kiwanis Club donates to other local youth organizations, upon request. Interested organizations may obtain funding request forms by contacting Jeff Mammenga, club secretary, at JLMamms@pie.midco.net. Funding requests are reviewed by the club’s board of directors.

Kiwanis meets Mondays at noon at Perkins Restaurant in Fort Pierre.