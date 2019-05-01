Kittay Relieved of Coaching Duties of Oahe Capitals

PIERRE, S.D. – The only coach that the Oahe Capitals have had since the program came into existence has been relieved of his duties. Rob Kittay tells Dakota Radio Group Sports that the Oahe Hockey Board made the decision in executive session and delivered the news to him following their meeting on Monday night. Kittay says that he was not given a reason for the action by the board and the news caught him off guard. But Lee Axdahl, the President of the Oahe Hockey Board Executive Committee says the Kittay was not fired. He says that Coaches at all levels in the OHA are volunteers who receive small stipends at the end of the season and on Monday night the board approved the creation of a new Hockey Director position which includes head coaching duties for the Varsity program and offered it to Steve Steele. Axdahl says that Steele has accepted that role. Steele served as assistant head coach under Kittay last season. Axdahl says that the board has expressed its appreciation for everything Kittay has brought to the sport over the years and plans to formally acknowledge those achievements in the next season. Kittay had guided the hockey program in Pierre-Ft. Pierre from it’s inception nearly a quarter century ago.