Kirby Cronin to be Inducted Into Stanley County Hall of Fame

FT. PIERRE, S.D. – The Stanley County Athletic Hall of Fame will induct 3 men into the Hall of Fame Feburary 2nd prior to the finals of the Big Dakota Conference wrestling tournament in Ft. Pierre. Kevin Cronin, Kirby Cronin and Kris Dozark. Kirby Cronin Class of ’97, made his mark on Buffalo athletics on the football field and on the wrestling mat. He played football for four years and was a three-time all-conference player. Kirby qualified four times for the state high school wrestling tournament, finishing in the top three each time. Kirby was a four-time Big Dakota Conference champion (1994-97). He was named the Stanley County Most Valuable Wrestler four times (1994-97). Kirby has coached wrestling for eighteen years in South Dakota and Texas. He was the 2009 Texas Region Assistant Coach of the Year, holding a dual record of 132-27. He lives in Fort Pierre with his wife and family.