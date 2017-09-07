Kingsway Road Intersection Modification Project to Begin Today in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation has begun modification of the intersection at Highway 14 and Kingsway Road in Pierre today, Thursday, Sept. 7.

Work on the project will include grading to add turn lanes, pipe work, lighting and asphalt concrete surfacing.

Traffic will be moved to the outside lanes in both directions from approximately the truck route to Windsor Place to allow the contractor to perform the necessary work at the intersection.

While this work is being done there will be no access across the median on Highway 14 that connects Kingsway Road and North Airport Road. The traveling public will need to find an alternate route.

The lane and median closure will be in place until Oct. 20, when the project is anticipated to be complete.

The prime contractor on the $465,889 project is Morris Inc. of Pierre.

For complete road construction information, visit www.safetravelusa.com or dial 511.