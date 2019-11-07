Kienholz and Smith Named Avera Riggs High School Athletes of the Week

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Athletic Coaches Association (PACA) has selected it’s Avera Riggs High School Athletes of the Week awards. This weeks honored athletes are freshman football quarterback Lincoln Kienholz and Governor senior volleyball player Addy Smith. Governor football head coach Steve Smith said that Lincoln did a fantastic job going in and guiding our offense against Spearfish last week. He did a great job organizing our offense and executing the plays to the best of his ability, while also scoring the first 3 touchdowns of his young career for the Govs. Meanwhile Governor head volleyball coach Kacy Kienholz says that Addy led the team in Kills versus Brookings with 14 kills which got us back in the Win category. After the first game struggles, Addy took over at the net and dominated in games 2,3 and 4, something coach Kienholz says the coaching staff has been waiting to see from Addy all season long.

