The RTC Pedal Pull will be held Tuesday (Aug. 21) at 5pm during the Fort Pierre Farmer’s Market on Deadwood Street.

Organizer Dan Filipek says there are eight age groups beginning with 4-year-olds all the way to 11-year-olds. Each age group has separate boys and girls divisions, meaning 16 total divisions.

The winner of the Fort Pierre pedal pull will be qualified to enter the state championship in Mitchell on Labor Day.