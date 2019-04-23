Kevin Kusler 1961 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Kevin K. Kusler, 57, of Pierre, passed away peacefully at his home on April 12, 2019. Funeral Services for Kevin will be held at Lutheran Memorial Church on Friday, April 26, at 11:00 a.m.

Kevin Karl Kusler was born on May 28, 1961 in Aberdeen, SD. He was the third child of Myron and Mabel (Knittel) Kusler. He graduated from Riggs High School with the class of 1979.

Kevin owned and operated Kusler Body Shop after acquiring a degree as an auto body technician from Western Dakota Vocational Technical Institute in Rapid City, SD. He later owned a Texaco convenience store. Kevin enjoyed learning and took classes through Pierre’s Capital University Center. Throughout the years, Kevin worked at Dakotamart, Ft. Pierre Moose Club, and spent much time in property management and maintenance.

Kevin was very talented, meticulous, and had many interests and unique hobbies. He enjoyed reading, playing chess and poker, rollerskating (in his younger days), hunting rattlesnakes, water sports, and motorcycles. Kevin loved animals, especially his dogs! He always said Sly was the smartest, and everyone knew it was Kevin when they spotted his beautiful beloved Havoc, an Akita, riding in the bed of his little white pickup.

He will be missed by his loving parents, Mabel and Myron Kusler and sisters: Vicky (Mike) Dix of Sioux Falls, SD; Sharon (Troy) Bren of Arvada, CO; Julie (Brad) Samuelson, Pierre, SD and nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and his many, many friends. He was preceded in death by his brother and best friend, Wane, in 1981; his maternal grandparents, Adolph and Esther (Kirschenmann) Knittel; and paternal grandparents, John and Amelia (Maier) Kusler.

Kevin’s good nature and generous spirit will be missed by all who knew him. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Condolences may be conveyed to the family and a full obituary is available at www.feigumfh.com