Kerry Bader 1981 – 2020

PIERRE, SD – Kerry Jay Bader was born to Lori (Yogi) Wishard Jewett and Boyce Bader on May 30, 1981, in Pierre, SD. He attended Buchanan Elementary School and T.F. Riggs High school, upon graduation he moved to Lennox, SD and went to work for Overhead Door Company of Sioux Falls, SD. Later, Kerry returned to Pierre, SD and went to work for CHS Midwest Coop. Shortly after that he went to work for Overhead Door Company of Pierre, SD. In 2014, he became co-partner in the All Pro Garage Door company. Along with this Kerry took pride in creating and driving the truck for the 4th of July All Pro Garage Door award-winning floats. In December 2019, he began working for Hanson Lawn Care Services, in which he truly enjoyed up until his passing.

During his younger years, Kerry was active in wrestling, basketball, football, track, and baseball. One of his most sought-after teachers was Mr. Dan Snyder. They had a special bond. Kerry loved playing tricks on Mr. Snyder. He learned his joke telling skills from his Grandpa Tom. Most Friday nights, he would meet up with his Grandpa Shorty Bader at the Fort Pierre Sale barn and travel back to Mobridge with him to go fishing and chew some Beech-Nut.

Kerry enjoyed restoring vehicles, especially mini trucks, with his twin brother Kevin. Everyone knew it was Kerry coming in his yellow Mazda. He also enjoyed cooking with his mother. Kerry was known for giving “I Love You, Mom” necklaces to his mom, on several occasions. He also was very fond of his Michael Jordan card collection, old coins, and old tools. Kerry was an avid animal lover. His dogs Jayder and Tink, and his cat Cleo, were like children to him. He loved camping, fishing, and being outdoors. Every year he looked forward to his hunting trip to Uncle Joe’s, with his best friend Clint Doolittle. They would take his little hunting partner Randen Wishard on their hunting expedition. Kerry loved to cheer on his New Orleans Saints, and bet against his Grandma Myrna their teams played.

Although Kerry did not have children of his own, he was a kid magnet. Everyone loved Uncle Kerry and they all held a special place in his heart. The bond between him and his twin brother Kevin was unbreakable. They could always be found up to no good with each other, with those shitty grins on their faces. His love for his sister Kaylee Jo was undeniable. He loved spending time with her and her daughters, Thalia and Nany. His niece Joey Jae was the apple of his eye. Rylan Malfero was like the son Kerry never had. Kerry always told Rylan’s mom that he would love to adopt her son. Rylan and Kerry shared a bond that was incredibly special. Rylan called Kerry his second Dad. Kerry considered his cousin Jay Longbrake to be a brother. They loved hanging out at Grandpa Tom’s farm and spending time together.

From the start of their lives together, Kerry and his stepdad Waldon were two peas in a pod. Kerry could often be found riding shotgun on road trips to Denver to see the Lakers and the Denver Zephyrs. Their laughter together could light up any room. He had it with his mom one day when he was 5 or 6, and decided he was going to run away. Waldon decided he would join him. They ran away to the bowling alley for 11 hours until Kerry got hungry and wanted to go back home.

Kerry is survived by his mother Lori (Yogi) Jewett and Stepdad Waldon Jewett, father Boyce Bader (Jenny), brothers Kevin (Lacy Walker) and Thayne, and sister Kaylee Jo Jewett (Myles Shaw); maternal grandmother Myrna Fiddler, paternal grandmother Alice Jewett; nieces Joey Jae Bader, JoRayah Walker, Thalia and Natawnee Shaw; nephews Tayten and Jerrick (Buzz) Walker; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and family dog Roscow; special friends Clint Doolittle, Trent Barth, Aaron Clark, Andrew Madsen, Davey Christensen, Tyler Gabriel, Bryce Manning, the Meyers family, Chad Cowan, Misty and Brian Gunderson Family, Steve McClelland, Aaron Olson, and many others.

Kerry was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Tom Wishard, paternal grandparents Martha Schweitzer and Shorty Bader, paternal Grandfather Melvin Jewett; maternal Aunt Marci Hudson; cousins Josh and Cameron Wishard.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be written at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.

Everyone who knew Kerry loved his infectious laugh, his heart of gold, his huge personality, and his big bear hugs. We were so blessed to have Kerry in our lives. He was ready for his angel wings, but our hearts were not.