Kent Atkinson 1936 – 2020

HIGHMORE, SD – Kent Atkinson, 83, of Highmore, passed away March 26, 2020 at Avera Hand County Memorial Hospital in Miller.

Due to the current threat of the Covid-19 pandemic, immediate family will gather for a private funeral service. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Blunt. A recording of the funeral service will be posted to www.familyfuneralhome.net on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

Kent Atkinson was born October 31, 1936 in Havana, Kansas to John and Josephine (Lovelace) Atkinson. He attended school in many different states including Texas, Kansas, and Kentucky. During his senior year at Clinton High School he met the love of his life, Jacque Corley, accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior and gave his first sermon at a youth Sunday. He graduated from high school in 1954. He and Jacque were married on June 8, 1957 and spent 62 wonderful years together.

Kent served in the army then worked in the St. Louis area before surrendering to the call to the ministry. He graduated from Mid-Western Baptist Theological Seminary and pastored churches in Camden Point, MO; Bernie, MO; Pierre, SD; and Blunt, SD. While he was a pastor in Pierre and Blunt, Bro. Kent worked as a chaplain at St. Mary’s hospital. Jacque and Kent retired to Miller in 2000. During his retirement he was interim pastor at numerous churches in North and South Dakota including First Baptist Church in Miller.

Kent loved golf, cribbage, the St. Louis Cardinals, and watching his grandkids activities. His faith in and love for his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ were an example to his family, his congregations, and those he came in contact with. He loved to talk to people and touched the lives of many.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jacque; two daughters: Martha (Jeff) Patzlaff, Platte, and Suzanne (Dwight) Husted, Harrold; two daughters-in-law: Josie Atkinson, St. Louis, MO, and Susan Atkinson, Colorado Springs, CO; grandchildren: Jessica Portell Atkinson, Abby Atkinson (Caleb Maftei), John Patzlaff, Amber Patzlaff, Ben Patzlaff and fiancée Sydney Kolb, Zeb (Abby) Husted, Tate Husted, Jett Husted, and Rachel Husted; great-grandchildren: Angelina, Nico, Ava Portell, and Iris Mae Husted; great-great grandchild, Dakota; sister-in-law, Nita Atkinson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Kent was preceded in death by a stillborn daughter, Sarah Lynn; sons: Bryan Atkinson and Jeff (Woody) Atkinson; parents: John and Josephine Atkinson; parents-in-law: WT and Mildred Corley; and brothers: Basil, Johnny, and Bill Atkinson.

Hugs from Home are available to be present at the service. Email your name and note to info@familyfuneralhome.net

