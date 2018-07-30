Kenneth R. Beck 1924 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – After many comforting visits from family, Kenneth R. Beck, 94, of Pierre passed away peacefully on July 28th at Avera Mary House. A funeral mass will be held 11:00 AM CST on Friday, August 3rd at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with Father Joseph Holzhauser as Celebrant. Visitations will be from 4:30 to 5:30 with a prayer service following on Thursday, August 2nd at the Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.

Ken was born March 8, 1924 in Ogden, Utah to Theodore and Elizabeth Beck. He was one of four children. With a passion for football and snow skiing, he still found time to graduate from Ogden High School in 1942. After graduation, he attended Weber State College in Ogden prior to enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1943. Ken then trained for two years at Camp Hale in the mountains of Colorado with the Special Forces, 10th Mountain Division and was deployed to Italy with the 86th Infantry Division, Company B, to serve in WWII. As a lifelong member of the 10th Mountain Division Association, Ken made and kept many lifelong friendships. Ken was proud to have served his country.

Ken’s love of snow skiing brought him to Sun Valley, Idaho where he worked for nine winters first as a ski instructor and then ski patrol. During the summer months he worked as a locomotive fireman in Alaska. It was at Sun Valley that he met his bride-to-be, the love of his life Marilyn Dondelinger. They married in May of 1957 in her hometown of Brainerd, MN and began their life together in Spokane, WA. They then moved to Grand Junction, CO where they owned and operated the City Center Motel for eleven years and became parents to five children. In 1969 the family moved to Pierre, SD and purchased the Chevrolet, Pontiac, and Cadillac dealership. Ken enjoyed the car business for 35 years before handing the reins over to his sons Steve and Trace.

Ken and Marilyn made treasured memories spending winters in Colorado and Arizona, traveling the world, and enjoying time with their family and friends. One of their most treasured memories is their balloon safari to Mount Kenya Safari Club in East Africa that was topped off with a return flight on the Concorde Super Sonic Transport.

Ken is survived by his sister Carol Salmon of Ogden, Utah, his loving wife of 61 years, Marilyn, their five children: Trace and his wife Lynn (Ten Eyck) of Pierre, Sue and husband Todd Douglas of Pierre, Roger and his wife Angela (Gates) of Sturgis, Steve and his wife Jami (Benham) of Pierre, and Cynthia and her husband Joe Kincs of Burnsville, MN; 14 grandchildren: Bryan Beck and his wife Grace (Kessler), Katie Douglas, Nikki Jensen (Alex), Rachel Douglas, Ashton Beck, Alexia Beck, Jillian Beck, Kelly Beck, Amanda (Adam) Smith, Andrea Beck, Joe Beck, Natalie Kincs, Charlie Kincs, Julia Kincs; and two great-grandchildren, Ava and Nora Smith.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Mildred (Mid) and his brother Bob

Donations in his name may be made to the Oahe YMCA in Pierre for a new outdoor youth campus.