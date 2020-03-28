Kenneth Little Thunder 1959 – 2020

EAGLE BUTTE, SD – Kenneth G. Little Thunder, age 61, of Eagle Butte, SD, and a Marine Corps veteran, entered the Spirit World on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the Monument Hospice House in Rapid City, SD

Ken is survived by his loving wife Bernadine LaClaire-Little Thunder and three sons: Terry Little Thunder, Kent Little Thunder, and Samual Eagle Staff and one daughter Felicia Little Thunder; stepson Will LaClaire and stepdaughters Misti LaClaire Nayares and Karen; grandchildren: Arrow, Stormie, Axel, Xael, Violet, Wanbli, Tasina, Teton, and Tokala and great grandchildren: A’aliyah. Six siblings: Harry Little Thunder, Iris Little Thunder, Ida Little Thunder, Delora Marrowbone, Mia Little Thunder, and Olivia Little Thunder. Cousins: Glenda Thunder Hoop, Geraldine, Valarie, and Stephanie Charging Eagle. And all his nieces and nephews.

A private family funeral service will take place at 9:00 AM, Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Rooks Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, SD.

(FYI, due to the CDC Coronvid19 regulations, the National Cemetery is not providing committal services with full military rites at this time, and will only allow 10 family members to observe the burial from a distance)

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rooks Funeral Home of Eagle Butte, SD.

