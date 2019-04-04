Kennedy Elementary School in Pierre receives national grant to encourage students to be active

To help kick off the American Heart Association’s Move More Month, nine schools—including one in Pierre– are receiving grants as part of the inaugural Kids Heart Challenge grant program .

Kennedy Elementary School in Pierre received $4,820 for physical activity equipment and resources.

Through the Kids Heart Challenge, students learn healthy lifestyle habits for emotional and physical well-being and the value of community service by raising funds to help kids with special hearts.

The first nine schools to receive funding totaling $36,320 through the Kids Heart Challenge grant program are: