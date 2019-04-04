Kennedy Elementary School in Pierre receives national grant to encourage students to be active
To help kick off the American Heart Association’s Move More Month, nine schools—including one in Pierre– are receiving grants as part of the inaugural Kids Heart Challenge grant program.
Kennedy Elementary School in Pierre received $4,820 for physical activity equipment and resources.
Through the Kids Heart Challenge, students learn healthy lifestyle habits for emotional and physical well-being and the value of community service by raising funds to help kids with special hearts.
The first nine schools to receive funding totaling $36,320 through the Kids Heart Challenge grant program are:
Copeland Elementary School in Dobson, NC – $2,600 for disc golf equipment
Crivitz Elementary and Middle School in Crivitz, WI – $5,000 for playground improvements, equipment and disability access
Environmental Charter School in Pittsburgh, PA – $5,000 for expansion of health and physical education program from K-3 to grades K-5
Jose De Escandon Elementary in Mission, TX – $5,000 for playground renovations
Lincoln Elementary School in Miles City, MT – $5,000 for physical activity equipment for the “Lincoln Fit Kids” program
Sandpiper Shores Elementary in Boca Raton, FL – $5,000 for water bottle filling stations
Sauquoit Valley Middle School in Sauquoit, NY – $3,000 for snow shoes and sledding equipment for winter activities
Sorrento Primary in Sorrento, LA – $900 for “9 square in the air” activity materials