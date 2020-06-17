Kendall Smith 1935 – 2020

PIERRE, SD – Kendall S. Smith (Kay) died on Friday, June 12, 2020 in Pierre, SD. Visitation will be held from 11:00am-5:00pm, Friday, June 19, 2020 at Feigum Funeral Home. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00am, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at New Life Assembly of God. A reduced seating capacity due to covid-19 precautions will be in use. A life broadcast of Kendall’s service will also be available to view at www.feigumfh.com

He was preceded in death by their son, Bryan Smith, and his parents Bryan and Mildred Smith. Kendall is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sharon Smith, their daughter, Kristi Smith of Pierre, SD, their daughter, Trisha Moya (Gabe) of Charlottesville, VA, their son, Kasey Smith (Dawn) of Ft. Pierre, SD, their son, Kerry Smith (Kathy) of Pierre, SD, five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Their grandchildren, Kai, Kody, Seth, Kalyssa and Elise brought him great joy over the years!

A memorial has been established in Kendall’s name. Condolences may be conveyed to the family and a full life story is available at www.feigumfh.com