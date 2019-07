SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Pierre Post 8 U14 Baseball team downed the Mitchell Black 4-1 Saturday in a tournament in Sioux Falls. Pierre scored all of their runs in the first two innings and Lincoln Kienholz went the full 6 innings allowing 1 run on 5 hits while striking out 8. Pierre had jut 4 hits in the game while Josh Switzer had 2 RBI’s. Pierre improved to 22-2-1 and will play the Northrop Giants 14AAA out of Canada on Sunday.