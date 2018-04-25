Keeping Watch for Storms in Stanley and Hughes Counties

This is Severe Weather Awareness Week in South Dakota.

Hughes and Stanley County emergency management director Rob Fines says storms tend to behave strangely when they reach Fort Pierre and Pierre.

Fines says weather spotters help emergency officials keep track of where storms are and how severe they are.

Fines says if you hear a storm siren blow, take action.

A statewide tornado drill was held this (Wed.) morning. Fines says all 23 sirens in Hughes and Stanley counties worked correctly during the test. Sirens will be tested monthly throughout the summer.

For more information on how to be ready for severe weather, click onto the Office of Emergency Management’s Severe Weather Preparedness Guide at https://dps.sd.gov/application/files/9115/2339/2511/2018-severe-weather-guide.pdf.