Two people with a youth group from Missouri had a scare Sunday while kayaking on the Missouri River at Pierre.

Pierre Volunteer Fire Department chief Ian (eye-an) Paul says their rescue squad was dispatched to the causeway to rescue a kayaker who was in the water and had not resurfaced.

Paul says one kayaker surfaced immediately; the other shortly after. Both escaped serious injury.

Paul says because of strong currents, the area near the causeway is marked with “Danger” signs. He says swimmers, kayakers and boaters should avoid the area.

AMR, Pierre Police and the South Dakota Highway Patrol assisted Pierre Rescue with the emergency response.

Hear more from chief Paul in this KGFX Beyond the Mic podcast.