Kay Wahl 1943 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Dr. Kay Herting Wahl, PhD., 76, of Eden Prairie, MN, died on December 24, in Pierre, SD, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. She was surrounded by her family. A celebration of her life and visitation will be held on December 31, 2019 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church at 10:00 am followed by a Mass at 11:00 am. A luncheon will be served following Mass.

Kay spent 23 years as a teacher and school counselor in the Pierre school system. Prior to teaching in Pierre, Kay ran a daycare in her home. She also taught at Valleyview, the Lutheran Social Services School.

Kay left Pierre to earn her doctorate at the University of SD. After her degree, she taught at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas for two years. She then accepted a position at Mankato State University in Mankato, MN. After three years, the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis offered her the opportunity to direct and develop a school counseling program. She became the Director of School Counseling in the Educational Psychology Dept. at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN. She was named the National American School Counselor Educator of the year in 2010.

Kay was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2012. She maintained her position and teaching career for the following six years. She was a dedicated mother sharing in her children’s and grandchildren’s lives and accomplishments. She enjoyed outdoor activities especially water skiing and trips on the boat. She will be greatly missed by family, colleagues, friends, and loved ones.

She is survived by her former husband and lifelong friend, Stan Wahl, of Pierre, SD, four children: Steve (Becky) Wahl, Sioux Falls, SD; Dr. Annette (Kevan) Comes, Lewistown, MT; Dr. Bonnie (Jason) Nowak, Ft. Collins, CO, and Dr. Beth (Pat) Beeman, Yankton, SD, and eight grandchildren: Johanna (Tanner) Peltier and Asher Wahl; Regan and Rhett Comes; Molly and Allison Nowak; Katherine and Sarah Beeman. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clara and Ernest Herting, and her sister, Judy Heumiller, of Salem, SD.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in her name. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com