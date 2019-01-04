Katie Kloos 1999 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Katie Kloos, 19, of Rapid City formerly of Pierre, died Tuesday, January 1 as a result of an automobile accident near Wall. Service will be 10:00 am, Tuesday, January 8 at Lutheran Memorial Church with burial at Riverside Cemetery

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Isburg Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com

Katie was born July 21, 1999 in Oakes, ND to Kari Kloos and Caleb Aberle. She grew up in Oakes, ND and Pierre, SD graduating from Riggs High School with Honors in 2017 and went on to attend Rapid City School of Mines.

She worked at Our House Childcare and the YMCA in Pierre and Rapid. In high school she was a member of the National Honor Society, Capital City Children’s Choir and FBLA. Katie enjoyed reading, knitting, cooking, music, paleontology, board games and playing with her siblings. She gave the greatest hugs and was really into causes.

Katie is survived by her step-mom and dad Angelica and Caleb Aberle; mom Kari Kloos and fiancé Greg McClain; her fiancé Nathan Fjelstad; sisters and brother: Ella Kloos, Annika Aberle and Sean Kloos; grandparents: Bonnie and Larry Kloos and Diann and Joe Aberle; step-grandparents Debbie and Richard Frazier; great-grandmas Neva Hacker and Laurel Gusaas; step-grandfather Keith Garside and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and five hermit crabs.

She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents: Walter Gusaas; Dolores Garside; Marvin Hacker; Elizabeth and Leo Kloos and Leota and Jack Aberle

A memorial fund in Katie’s name has been established at First National Bank.