Kathyrn Schlechter 1930 – 2019

MILLER, SD – Kathryn M. Schlechter, 88, of Miller, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Society in Miller.

Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, October 25, 2019 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Miller with Father Paul Josten, celebrant. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Polo. Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, October 24, 2019 followed by a 7:00 p.m. wake service, all at the church.

Kathryn Mae Wernsmann was born to Philip and Mary (Maloney) Wernsmann on October 25, 1930 at their ranch at Headlee Ranch in Washabaugh County, which is now part of Jackson County, South Dakota. She attended Headlee Ranch Country School. In 1942, the family moved to the Polo area. She attended St. Liborius Grade School and Fairview High School; graduating in 1948. She then attended Mount Marty College for her teaching certificate. She taught two years in Hand County country schools.

On June 12, 1951, she and Maurice Schlechter were married at St. Liborius Church at Polo and moved to a farm southwest of Polo where they farmed and raised nine children. She was a member of St. Liborius Church, St. Liborius Christian Mothers, and the St. Liborius Altar Society. She enjoyed raising a large garden and preserving the produce, sewing and quilting, and attending the children and grandchildren’s’ sporting events.

Her memory will be cherished by her children: Doris (Randy) Juhnke, Mike Schlechter, Ted (JoEllen) Schlechter, Mary (Kevin) Neuhauser, Jean (Kevin) Engen, Carol (Mike) Goodrich, Rob (Sheila) Schlechter, Cindy (Gaylon) Gerber, and Kathy (Jeff) Schulz; sister, Betty Schlechter; sister-in-law, Geraldine Wernsmann; 21 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Maurice in 2014; brothers: James, Edward (Charlotte), Phil (Sally), Ralph, and Bernard; sisters: Marie (Wayne) Mattson, Mildred (Sister Marina) Wernsmann, Lucille (Alvin) Anglin, and Dorothy (Edmund) Zens; grandson, Jack Schulz; and granddaughter, Kimberly Juhnke.

Reck Funeral Home of Miller has been entrusted with Kathryn’s arrangements. Visit www.familyfuneralhome.net