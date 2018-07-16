Kathy Otter 1948 – 2018

FAULKTON, SD – Kathy Dianne Otter, 70, of Faulkton, passed away Friday, July 13, 2018 at the Faulkton Area Medical Center from cancer, surrounded by her loving husband and family.

Funeral services will be 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at Concordia Lutheran Church, Cresbard with Rev. Timothy Koch presiding. Burial will follow in the Oakland Cemetery, Seneca. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at Luce Funeral Home, Faulkton, with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service. A time of fellowship and sharing will follow the prayer service at the community center in Faulkton including a few of Kathy’s favorite things; Diet Pepsi and Caramel rolls.

Kathy Dianne Dahme was born July 2, 1948 in Faulkton, SD to Roy and Lillian (Emmons) Dahme. She was the youngest of 13 children and attended school in Faulkton School.

On June 30th, 1968 she married James Marvin Otter and together they raised five children. They farmed in the Cresbard area until moving to Faulkton several years ago.

Kathy was a dedicated wife and mother and will be remembered dearly for her immense love as a mother, honorary mother, and caretaker. Kathy was probably best known for her donuts, wonderful pies and caramel rolls, and for always thinking of others first. She was extremely creative and a very talented artist who loved quilting, crocheting, knitting and ceramics. She enjoyed canning, gardening, cooking and baking with her family and friends, and bowled for many years in a local league. Kathy was very active in many clubs and organizations; a member of the Cresbard Ladies Auxiliary, and a 4-H leader from 1982 to 2000. She held many offices in the Faulk County Saddle Club, Broncos 4-H Horse Club, and Faulkton Area Arts Council where she played a pivotal role in the yearly Faulkton Art Show. Kathy was a faithful member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Cresbard and active in LWML. Kathy held a tremendous genuine love for everyone and will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.

Grateful for having shared Kathy’s life are her husband of 50 years, James; children: Rebecca (Brad) Lewandowski, Groton, SD, Raechel Otter, Aberdeen, SD, Joseph (Tracy) Otter, Cresbard, SD, Jessica (Fiancée Matthew Allen) Otter, Denver, CO, and Jonathan (Emily) Otter, Cresbard, SD; 11 grandchildren: Sarah Lewandowski, Nicole Lewandowski, Hannah Lewandowski, Jacob Lewandowski, Faith Fliehs, James Daniel Otter, Reese Otter, Evan Otter, Zachary Allen, Jolien Otter and Joven Otter; two brothers: Terry (Pat) Dahme, Fort Worth, TX and Roger (Doris) Dahme, Sante Fe, TX; one sister, Carol (Philip) Geist, Howe, TX; as well as many nephews, nieces, cousins and beloved coffee friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Roy and Lillian Dahme; brothers: Dennis, Gerry and Bruce; sisters: Rita, Keo, JoAnn, Peggy, Linda and Donna; and infant granddaughter, Isabella.

Memorials can be made to the Oakland Cemetery; c/o Rolland Potter, 201 Elm St, Seneca, SD 57473.

A special thank you to Kathy’s caregivers and all of you who have helped Kathy and her family in any way.

Cancer does not care who it takes, or who it hurts. It comes into your life and starts to break the threads that hold you and you are left to see the pieces of yourself slip away and dreams fade. But in the end, the most amazing thing happens, cancer loses its strength… and Grace appears. Grace and love win… not cancer.

..And even though this world needs so much more…It’s up to us to be the change…There’s so much to be thankful for…

Luce Funeral Home of Faulkton has been entrusted with Kathy’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)