Kathryn Edgar 1946 – 2019

ORIENT, SD – Kathryn Edgar, 73, of Orient, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at Avera Dougherty Hospice House, Sioux Falls, surrounded by her family

Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 15, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Orient, with Father Christopher Hughes presiding. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Orient. A wake service will be 5:00 p.m., Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the church, with visitation one hour prior.

Kathryn Anne Remily was born January 5, 1946 in Longview, WA to Elmer and Mildred (Morris) Remily. She lived most of her childhood in Orient, SD and attended school in Orient, Faulkton, and Mount Marty High School in Yankton. In her adult life, Kathy lived in South Dakota, Texas, Indiana, Florida and Germany. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Orient where she served as a lector and eucharistic minister. She also served the parish as a member of the St. Joseph’s Altar Society and the Catholic Daughters of America.

She was the proprietress of a grocery store in Orient. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, reading, doing word searches, and spending time with the loves of her life: her children and grandchildren. And of course, her cats!

Kathy was married to Clayton Kindle. This marriage was blessed with three children: Stephanie, Matthew, and Charlene; seven grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.

Kathy married Donald Edgar on February 16, 1988. They made their home in Custer before returning to Orient where they remained until the time of her passing.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Don; her children: Stephanie (Gerry) Snyder, Matthew (Lilibeth) Kindle, and Charlene (Steve) Shawd; step-children: Dennis (Kathy) Edgar, Dean (Beth) Edgar, Jeanine (Rodney) Laabs, Tim Edgar, Jane (Bruce) McCloud, Terry (Tam) Edgar, Thomas (Liz) Edgar, James (Tatayanna) Edgar, and Joel Edgar; seven grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 24 step grandchildren; 12 step great grandchildren; one brother, David (Sylvia) Remily; two sisters: Dianne (Dale) Muellenberg and Marcia (Joe) Murray; brother-in-law, Doug Edgar; sisters-in-law: Donna Hiles, Mary Lou Barlow and Kathy Nowell.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; stepson, Jerry Edgar; three step grandchildren: Tasha Edgar, Derek Rogers, and Aaron Laabs; brothers-in-law: Dick Edgar, Donald Hiles, Richard Barlow, and Clifford Nowell; and sister-in-law, Mary Angela Edgar.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Orient Community Club, P.O. Box 15, Orient, SD 57467.

Luce Funeral Home of Faulkton has been entrusted with Kathryn’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)