Katherine Vopat 1923 – 2020

FAULKTON, SD – Katherine Vopat, 96, of Faulkton, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Faulkton Senior Living.

Due to COVID-19, travel and other restrictions at this time, a small burial service will be held at the Faulkton Cemetery with Pastor Thomas Sumers presiding.

Katherine DeVoss was born September 1, 1923 in Faulkton, SD to Charles and Minnie (Downard) DeVoss. She attended Faulkton School.

On November 24, 1943 she was united in marriage to Lambert Vopat in Lebanon. They made their home on their farm near Burkmere. She worked at the Red Owl store and other miscellaneous stores in Faulkton prior to working at the Faulkton Hospital for several years. She retired from the Faulkton Hospital in 1988.

Katherine loved her family more than anything, and she also enjoyed playing cards with her friends.

She was a member of the United Church of Faulkton.

Those left to cherish Katherine’s life are her children: Barb Lindbloom, Pierre, Sandra McGrath, Faulkton and Ellen Selting, Pierre; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Alice DeVoss and several nieces and nephews.

Katherine was reunited in heaven with her parents; husband, Lambert; son, Roger; daughter, MaryAnn Witte; four sons-in-law: Harold Witte, Dennis Lindbloom, Patrick McGrath, and Jim Selting; one brother; two sisters; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

