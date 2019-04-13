Kassin to Coach Mount Marty Basketball

YANKTON, S.D. – Mount Marty announced Friday that cHRIS Kassin, a former long-time assistant coach at the University of South Dakota who took over as MMC’s athletic director in 2017, would be the new head men’s basketball coach. Kassin, who will handle both duties at MMC, was tasked on March 18 with finding a new coach to replace Cody Schilling, who had won 12 games in two seasons but had helped create a buzz for Lancer men’s basketball. A Huron native, Kassin began his college basketball career at Huron University where he was a member of three conference championship teams. He then transferred to USD, where he played one season (2001-02) before becoming a student assistant coach. Kassin then served an assistant coach from 2003-14 under Hall of Fame head coach Dave Boots, the all-time wins leader in USD history. He then left coaching to become an assistant athletic director on USD’s development staff.

