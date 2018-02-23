Kashkari: Interest Rates Set by Economy, Not the Federal Reserve Banks

Despite feeling more optimistic about the economy than they were in December, Federal Reserve officials didn’t raise interest rates last month.

President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis Neel Kashkari says over the long term, interest rates are actually set by the economy itself.

Congress created the Federal Reserve Bank System intentionally placing branches around the county rather than centralizing the banks in Washington, DC. While Congress must keep a close eye on many aspects of the federal government, Kashari says the Federal Reserve Banks aren’t one of those areas.

Jerome “Jay” Powell took office as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System earlier this month (Feb. 5). Kashkari says he doesn’t expect to see a drastic change from the way Powell’s predecessor Janet Yellen lead the Fed.

Powell’s appointment is for four years.