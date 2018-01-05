Karst Wins Stanley County Booster Club Chili/Soup Cook-off

Congratulations to Prynt Comm’s Pat Karst for winning the Stanley County Booster Club’s Soup or Chili Cook-off contest yesterday (Thurs.).

This is the 3rd time Karst has won with his creamy potato bacon soup. WW Tire took 2nd place.

Pictured with Karst is Ronda Sweetman, Stanley County Booster Club President.

