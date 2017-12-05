Karim Donates Thousands to Pierre Charitable Organizations

PIERRE, SD- A Pierre man continued his philanthropic ways yesterday (Mon.) by donating almost $180-thousand dollars to local charitable organizations.

Mansour Karim presented a $25-thousand dollar check to the South Dakota Cultural Heritage Museum, a $50-thousand dollar check to the Avera Cancer Institute and Helmsley Center and a $100-thousand check to the Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area. In addition to those donations, Karim awarded three, $15-hundred dollar scholarships to nursing students taking classes at Capital University Center.

Karim came to the United States from Iran many years ago.

Karim attended college in Huron, then in Brookings where he received an engineering degree. He says he enjoys giving back to his community.

Karim with Jay Smith of the SD Cultural Heritage Center.

Karim with Kellie Yackley with Avera St. Mary’s Foundation.

Karim and Tad Perry with the Boys and Girls Club.

Karim with all agencies.