  • Home > 
  • News > 
  • Karil Harmon of Lower Brule SD is the Jet Away Get Away Winner !!!

Karil Harmon of Lower Brule SD is the Jet Away Get Away Winner !!!

Jet Away Get Away Featured
March 14, 2017

 

PIERRE SD – Congratulations to Karil Harmon of Lower Brule! She is the Dakota Radio Group  Jet Away Get Away 2017 winner and will be enjoying 5 nights in Mexico later this year.

Congratulations also to Steve Malsam-Rysdon winner of the weekend in Deadwood and to Nancy Schrempp winner of two nights in a bi-level suite at the Ramkota in Pierre.

Thank you to our Sponsors: McDonalds of Pierre, Lynn’s DakotaMart of Pierre, RedRossa Italian Grille of Pierre, Jan Busse Ford of Highmore, Bohnenkamps Ace Hardware of Gettysburg, Branding Iron Bistro of Pierre, A Lil Nook and Granny of Pierre, Pierre Sports Center, Oahe Federal Credit Union of Pierre, and Microfix of Pierre.


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.



Multimedia