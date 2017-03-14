Karil Harmon of Lower Brule SD is the Jet Away Get Away Winner !!!

PIERRE SD – Congratulations to Karil Harmon of Lower Brule! She is the Dakota Radio Group Jet Away Get Away 2017 winner and will be enjoying 5 nights in Mexico later this year.

Congratulations also to Steve Malsam-Rysdon winner of the weekend in Deadwood and to Nancy Schrempp winner of two nights in a bi-level suite at the Ramkota in Pierre.

Thank you to our Sponsors: McDonalds of Pierre, Lynn’s DakotaMart of Pierre, RedRossa Italian Grille of Pierre, Jan Busse Ford of Highmore, Bohnenkamps Ace Hardware of Gettysburg, Branding Iron Bistro of Pierre, A Lil Nook and Granny of Pierre, Pierre Sports Center, Oahe Federal Credit Union of Pierre, and Microfix of Pierre.