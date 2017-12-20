Karen Gerdes is This Month’s Mega Raffle Early Bird Drawing Winner

The three finalists for the first early bird drawing of the 2018 Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area Mega Raffle have been drawn.
Club volunteer Kim Olson drew the names this (Wed.) morning on KGFX.
You can purchase 2018 Mega Raffle tickets at the club. The next early bird drawing is January 3.
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.