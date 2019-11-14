Kafka Hired as Convention and Visitors Bureau Director for Pierre Area Chamber

The Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the appointment of a proven marketing and communications professional, Tia Kafka, as the Convention and Visitors Bureau Director. She will begin her new position on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.

“Tia will make an excellent addition to the strong Chamber team,” says Chamber CEO, Jamie Seiner. “Her experience in communications, media relations and digital marketing will be utilized as we continue explore every opportunity to bring in visitors of all types to the Pierre area.”

Kafka was selected from a pool of very qualified candidates. Since 2015, she has served as the communications director of the Department of Social Services with the state of South Dakota. Her strong creative talent combined with her outgoing personality, organizational and communications skills will continue to propel the Chamber forward in marketing the area as a business, sportsman and leisure friendly destination for visitors.

“I am honored and excited to be part of the Chamber of Commerce team,” said Kafka. “This is a great opportunity for me to utilize my skills to help strengthen and grow the Pierre and Fort Pierre communities.”

Kafka is originally from Sauk Centre, Minn., and has lived in Pierre for the last eight years with her husband, Joe and their two sons. In her spare time, Kafka enjoys spending time with her family and friends, camping, hiking and traveling.

The Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce, Convention and Visitors Bureau markets the Pierre area to the traveling public, and provides area resources and advice to event and meeting planners, tourists and the media.