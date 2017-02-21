K9 “Gabber” Sniffs out $500,000 Worth of Meth Seized in Record-Breaking Drug Bust in North Dakota

MANDAN, N.D. – Today, the Morton County Sheriff’s Department releases additional information about the largest methamphetamine seizure in the department’s history on Feb. 18, confiscating over four pounds worth an estimated street value of $500,000.00.

At approximately 12:30am on Saturday, the Sheriff’s Department’s K9 unit found the drugs in a white Dodge Dart rental vehicle after it was stopped for a speeding violation heading east near mile post 153 on Interstate-94. The driver of the vehicle, Jocelyn Regalado of Oregon and her passenger, Junior Simental, are facing potential charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, which is an AA felony, and possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dual purpose K9 Gabber was deployed around the exterior of the vehicle and positively alerted to the odor of a controlled substance. A search of the vehicle revealed a glass smoking device, a small bag of a white powdery substance and four large heat-sealed bags of a white crystalline substance appearing to be methamphetamine.

Based on the quantity and packaging, the suspected methamphetamine was likely being transported on I-94 for distribution and sale.

Simental and Regalado were both placed under arrest and taken to the Morton County Correctional Center.