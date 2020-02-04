K of C Hoop Shoot Held in Ft. Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre and Fort Pierre Knights of Columbus held the 2020 Free Throw Championship at Parkview Gym in Fort Pierre on Sunday, January 15th. The Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship is sponsored annually, with the winners proceeding through local, district, and state competitions. International champions are announced by the K of C international headquarters based on scores from the state level competitions. All boys and girls between the ages of 9 to 14 are eligible and compete in their respective age divisions. Last year more than 120,000 sharpshooters participated in over 3,600 local competitions. All contestants at the local level are recognized for their participation in the event with the local winners receiving an official Knights of Columbus Hoop Shoot basketball. Pictured below are the winners of the 2020 competition.

(Courtesy Photo)