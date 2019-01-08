K of C Free Throw Shooting Contest this Sunday

FT. PIERRE, S.D. – All boys and girls between the ages of 9 and 14 (as of January 1, 2019) are invited to participate in the 2019 Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship. St. John’s local competition will be held on Sunday beginning at 1:00 pm at Parkview Auditorium in Fort Pierre. It’s free and registration starts at Noon. Each contestant will shoot 15 consecutive free throws following warm ups to determine the champions. Local winners will receive a new basketball and advance to District, State and International Competition. For more information, contact Rob Coverdale at rob.coverdale@k12.sd.us.